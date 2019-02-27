|
Ziemer, Dale Passed on to eternal life peacefully in the company of his family on Sunday, February 24, at age 84. Born in Coleman, WI. Beloved husband of Lucille (nee Rupp) for 60 years. Dear father of Kristel (Randy) Johns, Tom (Gloria), Jim (Mary) and Linda (Paul) Starr. Special Grandpa to Madalyn, Lydia, Sydney, Emma Rae, Eric and Alex. Brother of Richard (Mary). Dale was a Marquette Engineering graduate who enjoyed hunting, fishing and volunteering at the New Berlin Historical Society. Visitation will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES (16880 W National Ave, New Berlin) from 11am-1:15pm. Followed by 2:00pm Mass at HOLY APOSTLES CATHOLIC CHURCH (16000 W National Ave, New Berlin). In lieu of flowers memorials to the or Holy Apostles Building Fund appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019