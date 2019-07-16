|
Gunderson, Dalen L. Dalen L. Gunderson, 97, of Elmwood, WI died peacefully at Heritage of Elmwood, July 8, 2019. He was born February 2, 1922 in El Paso, WI to Clara (Evenson) and Hans Gunderson. He attended Spring Valley High School before enlisting in the Air Corps in 1942. After the war he attended radio school in Minneapolis. While there he met and married Rhoda Hjort. They were married March 5, 1949. In 1950 they moved to the Milwaukee area. He worked for Rex Chainbelt and eventually worked as a quality control supervisor with American Motors. Retiring in 1977, he returned to El Paso to live. Dalen is survived by his four children; David (Maggie) Gunderson, Susan (Bruce) Kloster, Gordon Gunderson, Steven Gunderson, 3 grandchildren; Scott (Awilda) Gunderson, Amy (Brent) Ruehlow, Mary (Aaron) Streeter and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Rhoda, grandson Michael Kloster, granddaughter Angelina Gunderson and his eight siblings. A Celebration of Life is planned for the fall. The date TBD. Keehr Funeral Home (www.keehrfuneralhome.) handling arrangements.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2019