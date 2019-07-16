Services
Keehr Funeral Home Llc
S604 Plant St
Spring Valley, WI 54767
(715) 778-5501
Resources
More Obituaries for Dalen Gunderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dalen L. Gunderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dalen L. Gunderson Notice
Gunderson, Dalen L. Dalen L. Gunderson, 97, of Elmwood, WI died peacefully at Heritage of Elmwood, July 8, 2019. He was born February 2, 1922 in El Paso, WI to Clara (Evenson) and Hans Gunderson. He attended Spring Valley High School before enlisting in the Air Corps in 1942. After the war he attended radio school in Minneapolis. While there he met and married Rhoda Hjort. They were married March 5, 1949. In 1950 they moved to the Milwaukee area. He worked for Rex Chainbelt and eventually worked as a quality control supervisor with American Motors. Retiring in 1977, he returned to El Paso to live. Dalen is survived by his four children; David (Maggie) Gunderson, Susan (Bruce) Kloster, Gordon Gunderson, Steven Gunderson, 3 grandchildren; Scott (Awilda) Gunderson, Amy (Brent) Ruehlow, Mary (Aaron) Streeter and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Rhoda, grandson Michael Kloster, granddaughter Angelina Gunderson and his eight siblings. A Celebration of Life is planned for the fall. The date TBD. Keehr Funeral Home (www.keehrfuneralhome.) handling arrangements.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline