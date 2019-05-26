|
|
Petersen, Dallas Jayde Dallas Jayde Petersen, baptized May 5th, went to heaven on Thursday, May 16th at the age of almost 7 months. She was welcomed with such love on October 19th, 2018 and is the most precious and beloved baby girl of Stephanie Naylor and Ian Petersen. She is the little sister to Justin, Bryston and Austin Petersen. Dallas will be dearly missed by: Grandparents Patty & Peter Jungbluth, Bob & Pauline Naylor, Scott & Jolene Petersen and Linda Seidl; Uncle Ryan Naylor, Aunt Lea & Uncle Terrance Burgess; Cousins Remington Naylor, Jayce & Aiden Burgess; Great-Grandparents Ginny & Pat Ward and Ronald & Francis Petersen; and babysitters Sue & Ed Burgess. Her giggles and smiles brought great joy to her entire extended family and friends. Prayer Service will be held on Wednesday, May 29th at 6 p.m., St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, W314N7462 State Rd. 83, North Lake. There will be no visitation, however family and friends are invited to a gathering immediately following the service at the Parish Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Stephanie Naylor would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019