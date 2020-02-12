Services
Heritage Funeral Home
9200 South 27th Street
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 761-2750
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Damien N. Novak

Damien N. Novak Notice
Damien N. Novak

Joined his mother on February 8, 2020 at the age of 56. Loving husband of Jenny. Dear son of Gene and the late Betty Novak. Beloved brother of Jim (Laurie), Jeff (Jody), Carol, and Holly (Jeff) Hansen. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, from 1 PM - 3 PM, at the funeral home. Memorial Service to follow at 3 PM.

Damien was a proud Army veteran and a current student at Blackhawk Technical College. Memorials are appreciated to ().

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
