Services
Visitation
Saturday, May 2, 2020
9:00 AM
La Sure's Banquet Hall
3125 S Washburn St.
Oshkosh, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
11:00 AM
La Sure's Banquet Hall
3125 S Washburn St.
Oshkosh, WI
Dan L. Vennè

Dan L. Vennè

Oshkosh - Dan L. Vennè of Oshkosh, formerly of Milwaukee, took the hand of his Lord Jesus Christ on January 12, 2020 at the age of 67 following a courageous four decade battle with cancer.

A gathering to Celebrate Dan's Life will be held at the La Sure's Banquet Hall, 3125 S Washburn St. Oshkosh, WI 54904 on Saturday, May 2, 2020 beginning with Visitation at 9:00am and a Memorial Service at 11:00am. Private Inurnment will take place in Ellenwood Cemetery in Oshkosh.

Arrangements by Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes, 920-231-1510. konrad-behlman.com.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
