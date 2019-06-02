|
Otzelberger, Dan "Jake" Of West Allis. Passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 72. Lovingly survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathie (nee Juszczak). Loving father of John (Julie) Otzelberger, Denise (Brian) Alberti, Donna (Rich) Smith, and Laura (Tom Glidden) Otzelberger. Proud grandpa of Jarred, Kalyn, and Ava. Dan was loved and will be remembered by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Dan and Lillian and his brother Bill Otzelberger. Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 5 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave, New Berlin, from 4pm-6pm. Funeral Service Celebrated 6pm. To receive obit/directions text 1847710 to 414-301-6422
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019