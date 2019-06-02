Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Dan Otzelberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dan "Jake" Otzelberger

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dan "Jake" Otzelberger Notice
Otzelberger, Dan "Jake" Of West Allis. Passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 72. Lovingly survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathie (nee Juszczak). Loving father of John (Julie) Otzelberger, Denise (Brian) Alberti, Donna (Rich) Smith, and Laura (Tom Glidden) Otzelberger. Proud grandpa of Jarred, Kalyn, and Ava. Dan was loved and will be remembered by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Dan and Lillian and his brother Bill Otzelberger. Visitation will be held on Wednesday June 5 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 15250 W. National Ave, New Berlin, from 4pm-6pm. Funeral Service Celebrated 6pm. To receive obit/directions text 1847710 to 414-301-6422
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now
jsonline