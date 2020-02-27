Services
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
ST. ANTHONY ON THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
W280N2101 Prospect Ave
Pewaukee, WI
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. ANTHONY ON THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
ST. ANTHONY ON THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
Dana A. Walk Notice
Dana A. Walk

Passed in to Eternal Life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the age of 57. Loving husband of Dori (nee Denz), for 35 years. Proud father of Andy (Trista), Melanie, and Michelle (James). Son of Leo and June Walk. Brother of Dan (Karen) and Duane. Also loved by other relatives and friends.

Gathering at ST. ANTHONY ON THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, W280N2101 Prospect Ave. Pewaukee, on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4-7PM. Additional gathering at ST. ANTHONY ON THE LAKE CATHOLIC CHURCH, on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9-11AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the .

Dana was an avid fisherman who enjoyed spending days on the lake with his family and friends. He was always listening to his music while working on his hobbies, home projects, and anything he could do to help others. His family will miss Dana's backseat coaching of the Packers to another Super Bowl.

