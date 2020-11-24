Dana Ann HansenDana A. Hansen found peace on November 17, 2020 at the age of 86. She will be dearly missed by her children Linda (Al) Abramski, Stephen (Mary) Sorsek, Laura (Jim) Gambon and Wendy (Tim) Schreiner. Adored grandma of Angela (Eric) Bakke, Andrew Abramski, Robert (Holly) Abramski, Daniel Sorsek, Michael Sorsek, Joseph (Brittany) Dtromsky, Amber (Birgir) Sorsek, Krista Cannon, Jimmy Gambon, Billy Gambon, Courtney Schreiner and Eric Schreiner. Beloved great-grandma of Sierra, Evangeline, Jensen, Carson, Greyson, Colton, Joey, Christian, Elias and Abigail. Dear sister of Bob (Judy) Hagen, Jack (Mary) Hagen, Christine (Mark) Miller, Ned (Sue) Hagen and David (Sally) Hagen. Dana also leaves behind her dear friends Kimberlee Hulett, Carol Zavadil, Kaye, Charlotte Schmidt, Rod, Jeff, the up north neighbors and many other lifelong friends. Dana was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Martha Hagen, and her husband's Robert J. Sorsek and Robert Hansen.Dana attended St. Mary's School in Milwaukee for her high school years and concluded her formal education at Layton School of Art. Her artistic talent was reflected in her life through crafting and creating things, such as stained glass and Norwegian rosemaling painting. She loved entertaining her family with food and games at her beautiful log home that she took great pride in. She would start with one of her signature recipes like no-peek chicken or smokey burgers, and then get the dingo or domino game started. She loved maintaining her sprawling gardens and sharing her knowledge of plants with her family and friends. She adored travelling with her family and friends. One-eyed Willy was great company for her in the past few years and she cared greatly for her pets. She loved her children and grandchildren very much and felt that she had a fulfilling and happy life. She loved the color blue, as we know, please wear blue in her honor when we say goodbye for the last time. Dana was an exceptional friend, mother and grandmother, with a kind and generous nature, which she shared with all of the people in her life.A Visitation will be held on Saturday November 28, 2020 at Becker Ritter Funeral home from 12 NOON until the time of Funeral Service at 1 PM. She will be laid to rest at Central Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery on Monday November 30, 2020 at 1 PM. Please see the Becker Ritter Funeral Home website to live stream Dana's Funeral Service.A special Thank You to Kim, neighbors and family who made it possible for her to stay in her beloved log home.