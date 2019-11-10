|
|
Dane L. Kaczmarek
Brookfield - Born 29 May 1964, left earth and unrelenting pain to join his parents (James and Virginia) on 16 October 2019. Dane will be deeply missed by his elder siblings Sheryl and James. His vision and creativity touched many relatives, friends and health care workers. An artist with remarkable drive, Dane created astonishing beauty with bold colors and hidden images. His powerful paintings might only be eclipsed by his odds defying life, fueled by an heroic will to live. Dane's penultimate art show will be presented during a gathering on Sunday November 17, 2019 from 1 to 4 PM, with a celebration of his life at 2 PM, at Krause Funeral Home; 21600 W Capitol Drive, Brookfield WI, 53072. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019