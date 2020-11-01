1/
Daniel A. Defebaugh
1965 - 2020
{ "" }
Daniel A. Defebaugh

October 3, 1965 - October 19, 2020

Dan peacefully passed away on October 19, 2020. He is survived by Connie, his long-time partner; her children, Matthew, Kimberly and Nicholas; her grandchildren, Madalynn, Camden and Christian; his father, Scott; sister, Missy; brother, Scott (Mary); niece, Megan; and great nieces, Julia and Alanna. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia; step-mother, Dorothy; and sister, Bonnie. Dan-O was larger than life. If you met him once, you were his friend. He was a skilled landscaper who loved working outdoors, cooking, his music and spending time with his family and at "the cabin".

Special thanks to the staff of the ICU at St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee. They brought such care, dignity and comfort to Danny and his family.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee and Horizon Hospice.

Memories may be shared with family and friends, Saturday, November 7, 2020, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Brick Pub and Grill, 6343 North Green Bay Avenue, Glendale, WI.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 04:00 PM
The Brick Pub and Grill
