Daniel A. "Dan" Dragoo
Daniel "Dan" A. Dragoo

Of Menomonee Falls. Died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the age of 39. Dan was born in Milwaukee, WI. Loving husband of Kelly L. (nee Matthiesen) for 7 years. Proud father of Cameron Dragoo. Dear son of Karen and Craig Dragoo. Cherished brother of Brian (Shelly) Dragoo. He is further survived by parents-in-law, Bradley and Cynthia Matthiesen; brothers & sisters-in-law, Lauren Matthiesen, Caitlin (Clinton) Harrison, Carly (David) Arendt, Hannah and Haley Matthiesen; nieces & nephews Hannah, Harper, Charlotte, Lorelei, and Wyatt; his big furry four legged friend "Brewer"; aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many, many friends.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 4:00PM until the time of the 6:00PM Memorial Service at Bethlehem EV Lutheran Church, N84 W15252 Menomonee Ave. Menomonee Falls, WI. Burial will be private. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated for Cameron's education.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Bethlehem EV Lutheran Church
OCT
20
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Bethlehem EV Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
2622510330
