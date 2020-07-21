1/1
Daniel A. Gozdziewski
Daniel A. Gozdziewski

Milwaukee, WI - MAYOR OF

MITCHELL STREET

Passed away July 19th, 2020 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by his loving parents Roman and Alice. Dear brother of Roman (Phyllis) Gozdziewski, the late Richard, and the late Betty. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Visitation will be held at Witkowiak Funeral Home, Friday July 24th from 9am to 10:45am. A Requiem Mass will follow at 11am at St. Stanislaus Church. Interment will be held at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

"Danny" will always be remembered as the "Mayor of Mitchell Street" for being a staunch advocate for positive change on our street. He was a most kind and generous person and will be sincerely missed by all who knew him.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Witkowiak Funeral Home
JUL
24
Requiem Mass
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Funeral services provided by
Witkowiak Funeral Home
529 West Historic Mitchell Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
(414) 645-2467
