Daniel A. Gozdziewski



Milwaukee, WI - MAYOR OF



MITCHELL STREET



Passed away July 19th, 2020 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by his loving parents Roman and Alice. Dear brother of Roman (Phyllis) Gozdziewski, the late Richard, and the late Betty. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.



Visitation will be held at Witkowiak Funeral Home, Friday July 24th from 9am to 10:45am. A Requiem Mass will follow at 11am at St. Stanislaus Church. Interment will be held at St. Adalbert Cemetery.



"Danny" will always be remembered as the "Mayor of Mitchell Street" for being a staunch advocate for positive change on our street. He was a most kind and generous person and will be sincerely missed by all who knew him.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store