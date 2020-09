Daniel A. Mrnik "Dan"Passed away on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at the age of 51 years. Loving dad of Cayla, Zachary and Anna. Dear brother of Melanie (Allen) Grisar. Godfather and uncle of Lucy. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins' other relatives and friends.A Memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at OUR LADY OF LOURDES CHURCH, 3722 S. 58th St. from 9-10AM with the Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM. In lieu of flowers memorial to the family appreciated.