Daniel A. Straus, Sr.
Daniel A. Straus, Sr.
December 10, 1932 - December 2, 2019
Passed peacefully from this world to Eternal life to meet God. Survived by wife Laura; sons, Daniel Jr. and Ronald (Debbie), daughter, Cindy Koch (Brian); six grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
PRIVATE FAMILY CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, December 10th.
Arrangements by:
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019