Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Daniel A. Straus Sr.


1932 - 2019
Daniel A. Straus Sr. Notice
Daniel A. Straus, Sr.

Daniel A. Straus, Sr.

December 10, 1932 - December 2, 2019

Passed peacefully from this world to Eternal life to meet God. Survived by wife Laura; sons, Daniel Jr. and Ronald (Debbie), daughter, Cindy Koch (Brian); six grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

PRIVATE FAMILY CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Tuesday, December 10th.

Arrangements by:

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
