Daniel A. Zignego
Entered into Eternal Life on February 19, 2020 at the age of 62. Beloved husband of Lisa for 37 years. Loving dad of Virginia, Daniel (Saranya), Jeffrey, Rachel (Joseph) Heckenkamp, Phil, and Nathaniel. Proud grandpa of Quintin, Adalee, Lincoln, Ida, and Ingrid. Cherished son of Joyce and the late Vernon. Brother of 13.
Visitation will be Monday February 24, 2020 at Schmidt & Bartelt in Sussex from 4pm until the Rosary is prayed at 7pm. A Christian Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday February 25, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Oratory, 524 W. Historic Mitchell St. in Milwaukee, at 9am. Private burial to follow.
Dan loved hunting, and supporting his church- especially the missions in Gabon, Africa. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Institute of Christ the King would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020