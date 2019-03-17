Services
Brinkman, Daniel Adolph Went to Heaven to be with the Lord on Monday, March 11, 2019. He was 91 years-old. Daniel was the loving husband of 58 years to Janet (Gorsline) Brinkman and the beloved father of Barbara Brinkman Erickson, Daniel Brinkman (Susan), and Jonathan Brinkman (Terri Dresser). He was the devoted grandfather of Christianna, Daniel, Aaron, Kileigh, Elizabeth, and Marissa and loving brother of Ann Wolfram (Kurt) and brother-in-law of Myra Gorsline, Robert (Lin) Gorsline, Merlin (Virginia) Gorsline, and Verna (Gary) Brevik. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, four brothers, and in-laws. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on November 10, 1927, Daniel served in the United States Army Air Forces as well as the United States Air Force. He obtained his bachelor's and master's degrees in education from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and devoted his teaching career to students in the Fox Point-Bayside School District. Daniel and Janet were married on November 27, 1952, and enjoyed many years of outdoor activities and traveling the globe together. They loved visiting national parks and amusement parks, and seeing concerts and plays together. They often shared their gifts of hospitality by opening their home to others. Daniel was active in his church and used his carpentry and painting talents on several overseas mission trips. He was devoted to supporting and encouraging his children and grandchildren, enjoyed time spent with old friends, and reading voraciously. He touched many lives with his generosity, helpfulness, and gentleness. Daniel will be dearly missed by all who loved him. Visitation will be at Schmidt & Bartelt funeral home in Mequon on Saturday, March 23, from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at 12:30 pm. Following the service, entombment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park (10700 W. Capitol Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53222). Daniel and Janet were long-time supporters of global missions organization, Operation Mobilization. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to George Verwer's Special Projects. If giving online, please denote in the comments section. https://give.omusa.org/om/1885/?comment=In_Memory_Of_Daniel_Brinkman
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
