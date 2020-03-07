|
Daniel Allen Fortney
Daniel Allen Fortney died on March 4, 2020 at the age of 75 after a 14-year battle with prostate cancer. Dan will be remembered for his kindness, gentleness, bonhomie, loyalty and stoic resignation to life's imperfections, including the existence of the Republican Party. He will also be remembered for his sense of humor and dedication to a carefree style of living. Dan was born in West Virginia on October 8, 1944 to Ruby and Gerald Fortney. As an adult he lived in Pittsburgh for a few years before moving to Milwaukee in 1969 to manage the Velvet Chair restaurant in what was then known as the Performing Arts Center. During this period Dan began painting and painting was one of the great loves of his life (though less great than dining out; and he always admitted, with exasperation, that he gave up on painting too early in life). Dan retired after receiving a large inheritance from a Milwaukee socialite named Florence Rust and, upon retirement, Dan dealt in antiques for many years. While dealing in antiques he became an antique "collector" (he bristled at the use of the word "hoarder") and, over a long period of time, he spent what he had, filed bankruptcy and lost his house and business. He never lost his playful equanimity, though, and had no regrets about how he lived his life. May we all be able to die with such gratification over a life well-lived upon our own terms! Dan had so many wonderful relationships with so many people who cared about him and about whom he cared. We had the good fortune to be Dan's friends and family and will miss him dearly: Steve Brondino and Richard Myers; Amy Brondino; Karen and Ron Corlyn and Mitzvah the Magnificent Therapy Dog; Kathy Scott and Wolfgang Rosenau; Valerie Reno Smith and Murry Smith; Anne Fiebiger; Camilla Wakeman; Maxine Orenstein; Nancy Dietterick; Marlene and Armin Schmalz; Sharon Harvey; Ruby Fortney; Barbara Fortney; Mark Fortney and Rory M. O'Connell. Dan did not want a public memorial service - he would have said that he "can't be bothered" - so there won't be one. Instead, let's use the time to reflect and marvel upon the astonishing and mysterious miracle of life and to show those who we love how much we love them: because the "miracle" of life is, for each of us, too briefly lived and even more briefly shared. Carpe diem! We love you and miss you, Dan. Please direct any memorials to the truly exceptional Lawlis Hospice at St. Mary's Hospital in Ozaukee County.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020