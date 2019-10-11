|
Daniel B. Fullington
passed away at home with family on October 6, 2019 at the age of 86 years. He is reunited with his beloved wife, Joan (nee Maxfield). Loving father of Eugene, the late Terrance, Linda (James) Spielbauer, and Tim (Christine Huck). Proud grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Further survived by 1 brother, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Molthen-Bell Funeral Home from 11:00AM-1:00PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Saturday at 1:00PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019