Daniel Benjamin Ewert
Sheboygan, WI - Died peacefully in his sleep securely in his Savior's Arms on October 29, 2019 at the age of 22 years.
Dear son of Richard C. and Nancy J. (nee Tengler) Ewert. Brother of Charles (Christiana), Andrew, Matthew and Samuel Ewert. Grandson of Charles and Hazel Ewert and the late Frank and the late Rosalie Tengler. Uncle of Isaiah. Cousin of the late Joel Tengler. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Elm Grove Ev. Lutheran Church, 945 W. Terrace Dr., Elm Grove from 3:00 p.m. until time of Funeral Service at 6:30 p.m. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Dan was a security engineer at Acuity Insurance in Sheboygan, WI.
Memorials to Elm Grove Ev. Lutheran Church, Elm Grove; Living Savior Lutheran Church, Ft. Atkinson; and Trinity Lutheran Church, Sheboygan are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019