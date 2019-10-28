Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
N89 W16217 Cleveland Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
N89 W16217 Cleveland Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI
Daniel C. Hacker

Of Germantown. Stepped into the open and loving arms of his parents,Bob and Betty, on October 17, 2019 at the age of 62 years. Loving brother of Jeanne, John, Mary (late Bill) Sands, Rosemary (Tim) Mac Innes, Cathy (Arnie) Jahn and the late Marcia. Further survived by his wonderful nieces,nephews other relatives and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday November 2 at 11:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, N89 W16217 Cleveland Ave. Menomonee Falls with private burial at the church cemetery. Visitation Saturday 10:30 am until time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Turkey Club (www.theturkeyclub.org) or Falls Food Pantry appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
