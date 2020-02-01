|
Daniel C. McConeghy, V
Wauwatosa - Born to Eternal Life on Friday, January 31, 2020. Age 77. Beloved husband for 54 years of Joyce (nee Boettcher). Dear father of Daniel VI, "Skip" (Amy) and Scott (Sherri). Loving grandfather of Daniel VII (Jenna), Nicholas (Sara), Ian, Kara, Aaron and Colin. Dear brother of Diane (David) Bray, Dick (Denise), Denise Wein, Doug (Sandy) and Dale Rita (John) Sorenson. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Daniel IV and Henrietta "Doll"; his son, Sean; his brother, Duane and his brother-in-law, Gregg Wein.
Visitation Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 3:30pm until Time of Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00pm at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 12130 W. Center Street, Wauwatosa. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph's Catholic Church or The Lutheran Home appreciated. Special thanks to the Lutheran Home for their compassion, care and patience.
Dan was born on February 24, 1942 to Daniel C. IV and Henrietta McConeghy in Cleveland, OH. He was raised in Wauwatosa and served in the US Air Force for 8 years. He owned his own Computer Consulting Business, Computer Management Technologies of Wisconsin, Inc. Dan was involved in the Wauwatosa community by giving his time and talents to the Tosa Baseball League for 15 years. He started out coaching his sons and eventually became president of the league. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Wauwatosa. His interest in genealogy led him to Northern Ireland to research the McConeghy family roots. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020