Trapp, Daniel C Daniel C. Trapp, age 84, passed away peacefully on March 17th, 2019. Dan had served his country in the Army and was retired from American Can Company. He was married to the love of his life, his cherished wife, Donna for 60 years. Daniel is survived by his loving wife, children Bob (Cheryl), Mike (Mary), Bill (Leah), and Rich, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Daniel on Friday March 22nd at 3:00 PM at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E Washington Street, Slinger, WI). A visitation will be held at the church from 2:00 PM until the time of Mass. Reception to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019
