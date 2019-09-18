Services
Blessed Sacrament Congregation
S 41st St
Milwaukee, WI 53215
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
3100 S. 41st St.
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
3100 S. 41st St.
Milwaukee, WI
Daniel Carl Paluchniak


1924 - 2019
Daniel Carl Paluchniak Notice
Daniel Carl Paluchniak

Oak Creek - Daniel Carl Paluchniak beloved husband of 71 years to the late Dorothy, was called to his eternal resting place on September 11, 2019. He entered this world on September 15, 1924, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, born to Valentine and Stella Paluchniak (nee Miller). Devoted father of Gerilyn (Keith) Wagner and Steven (Mary) Paluchniak. Loving grandfather of Lisa (Paul) Truttschel, Jason and Nathan (fiancee Rachel Schwartzkopf), Matthew (Samantha), Michael (Emma) and Allison Paluchniak. Proud great-grandfather of Averie Wagner, Maeve, Michael and Owen Paluchniak. Further, survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses.

A member of the United States Air Force, Daniel proudly served in the Western Pacific Arena during World War II. He received numerous decorations and citations. One of Daniel's fondest memories was participating in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials to this organization would be appreciated.

Visitation Friday, September 20, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3100 S. 41st St. Milwaukee, WI from 9:30AM to 11AM. Mass of Christian Burial to follow, at 11AM. Interment at St. Adalberts Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019
jsonline