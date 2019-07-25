|
|
Miller, Daniel D Passed away peacefully on July 23,2019. Age 85. Beloved husband of the late Jane and late son Jimmy. Dear brother of Genevieve Miller and Leone Zajdel. Predeceased by siblings Mike, Margaret, Stanley, Ina and Joseph. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dan was a Korean War Veteran. Funeral Saturday July 27th at 11:30 AM. at the funeral home. Entombment Mt. Oliver Cemetery. In state Saturday after 10:30 AM. until services
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2019