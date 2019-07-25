Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel D. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel D. Miller Notice
Miller, Daniel D Passed away peacefully on July 23,2019. Age 85. Beloved husband of the late Jane and late son Jimmy. Dear brother of Genevieve Miller and Leone Zajdel. Predeceased by siblings Mike, Margaret, Stanley, Ina and Joseph. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dan was a Korean War Veteran. Funeral Saturday July 27th at 11:30 AM. at the funeral home. Entombment Mt. Oliver Cemetery. In state Saturday after 10:30 AM. until services

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline