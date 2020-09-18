1/
Daniel D. "Dan" Miller
1944 - 2020
Daniel "Dan" D. Miller

Franklin - Passed away at home on September 11, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. Dan was born November 25, 1944. Dan is survived by beloved wife Lynne (nee Schuster), deeply loved children Daniel S. (Angie) and Kristin A. (Anna), treasured grandsons Ryan Michael, Logan Pierce, Daniel Isak and Kristofer August, and dear little sister, Kim Miller.

Dan is survived by other family, old and new friends, as well as all the "Louie's" he met along the way.

Dan was the adored son of the late Floyd E. Miller and the late Florence J. Miller. He grew up on the southside of Milwaukee, attending St. Alexander's grade school, Don Bosco High School, and the University of Wisconsin - LaCrosse.

Dan loved auto racing, sports, and was a proud "junkman", who sold at Rummage-A-Rama, Elkhorn Antiques Show, Cedarburg Maxwell Street, and 7 Mile Fair. Dan loved people and was an extraordinary conversationalist, whom everyone loved to talk to and always remembered his kind disposition.

We are honoring, and respecting Dan's wishes of his passing, therefore, a formal funeral was not his wish as he was not a "social distancer". However, there will be a celebration of his tremendous life in the summer of 2021 and many more memorials to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the charity of your choice.

We love you our so special husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend.

You will always be with us, rest in eternal peace our Dear Love.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
