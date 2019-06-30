Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Daniel D. Tetzlaff


1938 - 2019
Tetzlaff, Daniel D. Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Age 81. Adored husband of Lynne (nee Senkowski), for nearly 40 years. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Adolph and Mary (nee Karczewski), two sisters, brother-in-law, other relatives, and friends. Gathering at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 1-4PM. Brief memorial service at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Retired Fire and Police Association. Daniel was proud of his many long-time friendships from childhood, and from his time in the Marine Corps and the Milwaukee Fire Department. He was a talented woodworker. An unassuming, likable, and kind man, Dan will be dearly missed by his family and cherished friends.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 30, 2019
