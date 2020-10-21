1/
Daniel David Stern
1941 - 2020
Daniel David Stern

Daniel David Stern, loving son and brother passed away on October 16th, 2020 at the Veteran's Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. David, as he was called by his family members, was born on July 8th, 1941 to William and Verna (nee Neitzke) Stern. He is survived by his sisters Barbara (Michael) Beaupre, Linda (John) Seaman, Mary (Lee) Holeva and brother Robert (LaVyna) Stern. He was preceded in death by his brother Ralph Stern.

Daniel started his young adult life serving in the United States Air Force for six years. He was stationed at Goose Bay Labrador. Though his placement was very cold, Daniel performed his duties very well. Upon completing his military service, Daniel attended the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. He was a curious learner and avid reader.

Daniel's professional employment took him to Detroit and Houston as an Industrial Engineer, but his love for Milwaukee pulled him back along with the desire to be near his family. Daniel loved history and was teaching himself Arabic shortly before his passing. He loved sharing his keen insights with his family. He was much loved and will be dearly missed.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
