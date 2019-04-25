|
Argall, Daniel E. Daniel Ernest Argall, 65, of Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 23, 2019. Dan was born on March 2, 1954, to James and Frances (Schaaf) Argall. Along with his twin brother, he was the oldest of nine children and grew up in Mineral Point, WI. Dan graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1972. Dan attended the University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh and graduated in 1976 with a Business degree. On December 30, 1978, he married the love of his life, Amy Wallace, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Appleton, WI. In 1982 they moved to Cedarburg, WI where they raised their seven children. His wife and children always came first. Their love of travel took their family across the United States and abroad. In recent years they vacationed in Florida and had just returned from a wonderful trip to their home in Bonita Springs. Intelligent, driven, kind, strong, and generous are words to describe Dan. A car enthusiast from a young age, Dan turned his passion into his livelihood when he opened Diamond Auto Parts in 1984, an auto salvage yard in Fond du Lac, WI. His vision and leadership paved the way for the business, and he worked diligently for the next 35 years to make it successful. Dan and Amy were longtime members of St. Francis Catholic Parish. They were enthusiastic attendees of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, continually exposing their children to numerous theater and musical productions. They passionately supported the arts and charitable foundations. Dan made friends wherever he went. There was no shortage of parties, car events, and good bottles of wine in his life. He was a loving father to his children and a doting Papa to his 5 grandchildren. Nothing brought him more joy than seeing his family and friends enjoy his backyard. Summertime brought a flurry of visits to Road America in Elkhart Lake and motorcycle adventures with his many dear friends. Dan and Amy, always known to host a good party, loved cooking, entertaining, and lively conversation. With a big personality that left a lasting impression, he will be missed by so many. Dan is survived by his wife and his seven children: Brenna Argall of Chicago, IL; Alyssa (Marc) Tozzi of Cedarburg, WI; Evan (Megan) Argall of Chicago, IL; Lacey (Scott) Yee of Madison, WI; Claire Argall of Denver, CO; Jonathan Argall of Minneapolis, MN; and Brigitte Argall of Philadelphia, PA. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Livia and Magnolia Yee, Louie and Francesca Tozzi, and Elouan Argall, as well as his eight siblings, and countless in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Tuesday April 30, 2019 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Parish-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd, Cedarburg, WI 53012. Dan's nephew Fr. Jared Holtzhuter officiating. Interment to follow at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to or the Cedarburg Cultural Center. EERNISSE FUNERAL HOME Michael Schramka Assoc. eernissefuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019