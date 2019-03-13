Hau, Daniel E. Daniel E. Hau, 72, of Franklin retired (for real this time) on March 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Dan was born in 1946 to Richard and Marjorie Hau in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and grew up on a dairy farm in the township of Greenbush. Dan is survived by his devoted wife of 25 years, Ruth (Kuehn). He is further survived by children: Amy Rock (Douglas), Plano, TX; Eric Hau (Lara), Milwaukee, WI; Katie Blair (Joseph), Pasadena, CA; Sara Shreve (Jack), Oak Creek, WI; Erich Kuehn (Rebecca), Pasadena, CA; and Marlise Crouthamel (Eric), Milwaukee, WI; Brian Hau (Kerri), Waukesha, WI and by stepchildren Wendy Mercil (Gary) and Scott Britton (Lynn). He is survived by siblings: Tom Hau (Linda) of Kiel, WI; Rick Hau (Peg) of Elkhart Lake, WI; Mary Smuda of Schofield, WI; Eugene Hau (Lisa) of Elkhart Lake, WI. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. In 1964, Dan graduated from St. Mary Springs High School in Fond du Lac. In 1969 he earned his B.S. in Business with majors in Accounting and Finance from Marquette University. While attending Marquette, he became a life-long member of Alpha Kappa Psi, and was known to many as "Ex." Upon graduating from Marquette, Dan worked for Peat, Marwick, Mitchell (1969-1973) and later joined Milwaukee County Department of Audits where he eventually became Deputy Director of the Department of Audits (1973-1981). For the vast majority of the remaining 35 years of his working life, Dan was founder and President of Hau and Associates, CPA. He was a dedicated business-owner, who regarded clients as friends and employees as family. Dan had an incredibly wide-ranging array of interests and talents: Dan had a knack for coming up with nicknames and when he gave you one, it probably stuck for good. As a proud grandpa, "Papa Beanser", always made it a point to attend any concert, game, or meet. As a lover of all genres of music and film, his eclectic taste and appreciation for the arts led him to countless concerts and movies. As a fearless karaoke performer, his joy for singing was infectious - giving others the courage to get up on stage as well. As a crossword puzzle junky, he often gave others a 10-minute head start in a race to finish. As a brat-fry aficionado, if he spotted one anywhere, he was stopping - and you were getting one too. To say Dan loved the game of pool would be an understatement. He was a regular at Romine's High Pockets in Greenfield. Area players were especially fond of him being a "contributor" to the tournament Calcuttas. In his last months, he felt he was playing the best pool of his life. And so, it seems he was ready to take his game up to the next level, the highest level, in fact: "So go ahead St Peter, Rack 'Em.". In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family will be donated to charity in Dan's honor. Visitation services will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Saturday, March 16 from 12:30-3:00 with service at 3:00.



