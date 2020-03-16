Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Daniel E. Jakubowski


1941 - 2020
Daniel E. Jakubowski Notice
Daniel E. Jakubowski

Milwaukee - Born September 17, 1941 - Passed away March 16, 2020 at the age of 78.

Beloved sister Barbara M. Walker. Survived by loving relatives and good friends. Retired United States Navy and US Postal Services. Member of American Legion Post 416 Greendale. Member Fleet Reserve Association Branch 14 Milwaukee.

Family and close friends are invited to visitation March 25, 2020 from 10-11am at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES (6615 W Oklahoma Ave, Milwaukee) and join for a funeral service at 11am. Burial at Southern Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

Memorial donations appreciated to St Gregory the Great Parish.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 16 to Mar. 22, 2020
