Stauff, Daniel E. Age 66, of Milwaukee, found peace Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He left behind his wife, best friend and soulmate, Bridget Wolf. He was preceded in death by his father Miles G. Stauff and his brother Michael J. Stauff. He was survived by his mother Barbara Stauff, his brother Robert Stauff (Deanna), sister Christine Porter (Lawrence), nieces, nephews and many friends. Dan was a graduate of MIAD, a talented artist and musician. You will be missed. Rest In Peace dearest Dan.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019