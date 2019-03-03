|
|
Switzer, Daniel E. Born November 19, 1938 in Galesburg, IL Died peacefully in Mequon, Wisconsin on February 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Bowne) for 59 years. Cherished father of Darcy (Mark) Luling and Todd (Tracy). Proud grandfather of Benjamine and Daniel Switzer and step-grandfather of Garrett (Jenna) Luling. Further survived by his sister Lynn Maxwell, Brother Tim (Sue) along with several in-laws, nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his brother Larry, and his step-grandson Adam Luling. Dan originally attended Iowa State University, but transferred to University of Iowa where he met his wife Mary Ann. After graduating from University of Iowa in 1961, he began a career in advertising & marketing in Chicago, Illinois. He worked for two agencies in Chicago, including Leo Burnett and Needham Harper & Steers. In 1969 he moved his family to Milwaukee where he worked briefly for Career Academy before partnering with two others to create a new agency which was known as Kloppenburg, Switzer & Teich. He was president of the agency for over 25 years. He left the world of advertising to pursue another passion which was manufacturing. He purchased CH&E Mfg., Inc. and used his expertise in marketing to grow this little pump company into a real force in the industry. While working in both advertising, marketing and manufacturing he also maintained a portfolio of residential real-estate. Dan gave back to the community in many ways; he served on the board of trustees of Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, President of Second Harvest (Feeding America) and President of the Milwaukee Rotary Club. He was also involved with Junior Achievement, The Milwaukee Repertory Theater, past President of the Milwaukee Area Advertising Association, and a board member of the Milwaukee Protestant home. He was also president of the Clovernook Association, and in that role he loved to dress up as Santa at Christmas and visit all of the children in the neighborhood. After retiring Dan and Mary Ann enjoyed fall in Door County, winter in Naples, FL and summer in Mequon, WI. Dan loved technology and keeping up with the latest toys. He also enjoyed playing tennis and golf, as well as collecting wine and cars. Dan was exceedingly generous, honest and hard-working. He was truly committed to making the world a better place. Visitation Thursday March 7th, 2019 at the funeral home from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm with a Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 pm. Private Interment at Lumen Christi Cemetery. If so desired please make donations to Feeding America, or the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 3, 2019