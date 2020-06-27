Daniel E. Winski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel E. Winski

Entered Eternal Life on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 82. He passed in both comfort and peace at his home with his daughter, Renee, son in law Aaron and grandchildren in Shakopee, MN. He was able to enjoy the presence and love of his family up until the last moment.

Born to John and Natalie Winski in Milwaukee, WI on April 11, 1938, he was the youngest of six children: Robert, Henry, John, Leonard, and Alice. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Henry, John, and Leonard and his sister Alice.

He is survived by his brother Robert, his three children, Renee (Aaron) Smith, Lisa (Mark) Pugel, and Brian (Kimberly) Winski, and 12 grandchildren: Michael, Zachary, Anja, Damion, Alexander, Autumn, Aliina, Jason, Maddox, Vincent, Kathryn and Andrew. He is also survived by three nieces Trish Lenarchich and son Jack Peters, Vicki Winski-Foulston and Jenny Winski.

Daniel lived a long and fulfilling life despite a letter written by his doctor at the age of 16 stating he would not live out his teenage years. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time both hunting and fishing. Having the heart of a true sports fan, he never missed the opportunity to watch a game, especially baseball. He had many long-standing relationships with friends and clients, and rekindled relationships in the end. He was a kindhearted gentleman that will be miss by many.

A celebration of life will be held at Lisa and Mark Pugel's home on July 25th at 2:00 pm in Caledonia, WI. Please contact the family for details. Renee (Aaron) Smith can be reached at 414-328-4029.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Dan's name to your favorite charity.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
will be held at Lisa and Mark Pugel's home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
will be held at Lisa and Mark Pugel's home
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved