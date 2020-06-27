Daniel E. Winski
Entered Eternal Life on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the age of 82. He passed in both comfort and peace at his home with his daughter, Renee, son in law Aaron and grandchildren in Shakopee, MN. He was able to enjoy the presence and love of his family up until the last moment.
Born to John and Natalie Winski in Milwaukee, WI on April 11, 1938, he was the youngest of six children: Robert, Henry, John, Leonard, and Alice. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Henry, John, and Leonard and his sister Alice.
He is survived by his brother Robert, his three children, Renee (Aaron) Smith, Lisa (Mark) Pugel, and Brian (Kimberly) Winski, and 12 grandchildren: Michael, Zachary, Anja, Damion, Alexander, Autumn, Aliina, Jason, Maddox, Vincent, Kathryn and Andrew. He is also survived by three nieces Trish Lenarchich and son Jack Peters, Vicki Winski-Foulston and Jenny Winski.
Daniel lived a long and fulfilling life despite a letter written by his doctor at the age of 16 stating he would not live out his teenage years. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time both hunting and fishing. Having the heart of a true sports fan, he never missed the opportunity to watch a game, especially baseball. He had many long-standing relationships with friends and clients, and rekindled relationships in the end. He was a kindhearted gentleman that will be miss by many.
A celebration of life will be held at Lisa and Mark Pugel's home on July 25th at 2:00 pm in Caledonia, WI. Please contact the family for details. Renee (Aaron) Smith can be reached at 414-328-4029.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Dan's name to your favorite charity.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.