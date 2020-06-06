Daniel F. StengelWhitefish Bay - Daniel F. Stengel, 78, born Suring, WI, long-time Whitefish Bay, WI resident, retired MBA, CPA passed away following a sudden heart event. Daniel and wife, Diane (Doncheck) just celebrated their 50yr Golden Anniversary. Two sons: Christopher (Angie) Stengel of Mt. Lebanon, PA with grandsons Fritz and Joey; Nicholas (Wendy) Stengel of Washington, DC. Surviving also are siblings Susanne (Russ) Blaha and Phyllis Stengel, sister-in-law, Amelia Stengel, brother-in-law Philip Doncheck, and brother-in-law Joseph (Joanne) Doncheck. Will be missed by nephews and nieces Brian (Sandy), Vickie (Greg), Elaine, Scott (Terri), Kenneth, Paul, Cheryl (Ben), Wendy (Paul), and David. Preceded in death by brother Michael, brother in-law Henry Rorek, sister-in-law, Jill Doncheck, and his parents, Frederick and Jenny (Foth) Stengel.