Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Daniel F. "Dan" Yesko


1960 - 2019
Daniel F. "Dan" Yesko Notice
Daniel F. Yesko "Dan, Danny, DJ"

Town of Vernon - Dan , 59, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. Beloved husband for 35 years of Sharon (nee Lentz).

Loving father of Zack. Dear brother of Tony (Barb), Judy, and Chris (Mike) McKeon. Dear son-in-law of Theresa Lentz. Further survived by brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Marion (nee Goldsmith) Yesko; and his father-in-law, Gerald Lentz.

Visitation Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00pm until Time of Memorial Service at 6:00pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society or H.A.W.S. - Waukesha appreciated.

Special thanks for their kind and expert care to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Waukesha Memorial Hospital Cardiology, Oncology, and ICU as well as QuadMed Drs. Vosters and Lun.

Dan was born on March 8, 1960. He was an alum of Tosa West class of 1978 and graduated from Cardinal Stritch University in 1984. He was Sales Director at BRG Precision Products at the time of his death.

Dan was always ready with a joke, brainteaser or trivia challenge to make you smile or groan. His love of music, baseball, golf, fashion, wide-ranging eating experiences, and his cats were outshined only by his love of family.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
