Milwaukee - Born into eternal life on January 11, 2020 at the age of 76. Dear husband for 55 years of Bobbie. Loving dad of Danielle, Robert (Cinda), Elizabeth, Matthew and Jason. Special grandpa of Taylor, Zachary, Madison, Anna and Logan. Brother of Butch. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters. Daniel was a proud Army veteran. He retired from GE Medical. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 15th at 11:00 A.M. at ST. JOHN PAUL II - ST. HELEN SITE 3329 S. 10th St. Visitation AT CHURCH from 10:00 to 10:45 A.M.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020