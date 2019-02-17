|
Benson, Daniel G. Passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019, age 93. He was recently preceded in death by Joyce, his wife of 69 years. Dan is survived by his children and their spouses Sally (Randall) Oloizia, Susan Benson, Daniel (Stacie) Benson, and Christine Benson; grandchildren Brian (Dominic Lindeque) Oloizia, Jeffrey Oloizia, Edward Benson, and Caroline Benson; and great-grandchildren Gavin and Mika Oloizia. Dan was born in Milwaukee. After graduating from West Division High School, he served in the Army-Air Force during WWII. He continued with the Army Reserves until retiring as a full Colonel after 34 years of service. Following the war, Dan attended Milwaukee State Teachers College (now UW-Milwaukee), where he majored in education and excelled in sports. He started working for the Wauwatosa School District in 1951, first at Hawthorne Junior High and then at Wauwatosa West, teaching biology and coaching football, cross country, basketball, and track. Dan's true love in sports was coaching track and field. As head coach from 1961-1987, he established the Trojan Athletic Club Track Invitational (now the Dan Benson Invitational). In 2019, the invite celebrates its 40th year. Dan was named the Journal/Sentinel Coach of the Year in 1984 and was inducted to the UWM Athletic Hall of Fame in 1981. In 2002, he was inducted into the Wisconsin Swim & Diving Association Hall of Fame for his service as a top-rate swim official from 1952-1996. After retirement, Dan and Joyce spent many years traveling the world, golfing and socializing at their condo in Fort Myers, Florida, and attending their grandkids' various activities. A man of faith, Dan strongly believed in love of God, family, and service. His impact on teenagers both in the classroom and on the field of competition was great. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 19th from 9-11 AM with a funeral mass and military honors to follow at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church, 1755 N. Calhoun Road, Brookfield. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Tosa West Athletic Booster Club or Metro Swimming Officials Association Memorial Award.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019