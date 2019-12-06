|
Daniel G. Campbell
Sunday's child is full of grace. Daniel Glen Campbell, born Sunday, July 1, 1962 with Down syndrome, died on Sunday, December 1, 2019, surrounded by his parents and siblings. His loving family includes parents Fraland and Eileen Campbell; siblings Peggy Schneider, Mike (Betsy), Ellen (Ron Vermillion), Cindy (Brian Dean), Jeff (Suparna) and Jean (Josh Skogman); nieces and nephews Kate Campbell, Sara (Jon McNamara), Erin (Jake Rome), Emily (Trevor Lippman), Rick Campbell, Shaun Campbell, Ryan Dean and Tyler Skogman; great nieces and nephews, Lakendrick, Lyla, Charlie, Theo, Oaklyn, Carter and Silas.
Dan grew up in Pewaukee and lived in his family home most of his life. After Dan graduated from Waukesha North High School in 1984, he became a charter member of an art class for persons with developmental disabilities founded by Donna Lexa. Dan's artistic talent was discovered and nurtured, and his portfolio of art is treasured by many.
About five years ago, Dan started showing signs of dementia which impacted his interest in art and presented new obstacles. Dan's family sought purposeful activities to challenge him, which led them to ACAP (Adaptive Community Approach Program) and its fabulous programming that enriched this stage of his life.
Dan spent the last 10 months of his life at the Arboretum in Menomonee Falls where he was welcomed warmly and cared for lovingly. He was passionately supported by the hospice team of Vitas Healthcare. The family is filled with gratitude for the tremendous staff at both the Arboretum and Vitas Healthcare.
Family and friends marvel at what Dan had to offer this world. He had a magnetism about him that drew people in and brought out their very best. Dan was joyful, optimistic and giving. Since 1988, Dan and his family have participated in a series of research studies involving Down syndrome and Alzheimer's disease at the Waisman Center (University of Wisconsin-Madison). Even after his passing, Dan continues to contribute meaningfully to others by donating his brain to further the Waisman Center's research.
Memorial contributions may be made to ACAP or Donna Lexa Art Centers.
Visitation 5:00 to 7:00pm, Weds., Dec. 11th at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial, 3:00pm, Thursday, Dec.12th at St. Anthony on the Lake, W280 N2101 Prospect Ave. (Hwy. SS), Pewaukee. Visitation from 1:00pm until time of mass. Luncheon following the mass. Graveside Service 12:00pm, Friday, Dec. 13th at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Union Grove, WI
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019