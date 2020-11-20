1/1
Daniel G. Hauser
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel G. Hauser

Jackson - , Went to be with the Lord on November 17, 2020 ten days prior to his 60th birthday. Beloved son of Walter and the late Marilyn and the late Betty Hauser. Loving brother of Leanne (Bill) Browne, David (Sue), Jim, Ron (Kathy) and Tom Hauser. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, at Dan's request, no formal Service will be held. Memorials to the Child Fund International, the Christian Appalachian Project or your local Food Pantry appreciated.

Dan enjoyed many happy times fishing and hunting with family and friends at the Family Farm in Germantown. Any gathering Dan attended was made brighter with his presence.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved