Daniel G. HauserJackson - , Went to be with the Lord on November 17, 2020 ten days prior to his 60th birthday. Beloved son of Walter and the late Marilyn and the late Betty Hauser. Loving brother of Leanne (Bill) Browne, David (Sue), Jim, Ron (Kathy) and Tom Hauser. Further survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, at Dan's request, no formal Service will be held. Memorials to the Child Fund International, the Christian Appalachian Project or your local Food Pantry appreciated.Dan enjoyed many happy times fishing and hunting with family and friends at the Family Farm in Germantown. Any gathering Dan attended was made brighter with his presence.