Share Daniel's life story with friends and family

Daniel G. Kutka



Oconomowoc - Passed away at 88 on July 4, 2020. Beloved father of Diane Plantenberg (Thomas), Annette Schaefer (Gregory), Nancy Nunnally (the late Andrew). Survived by 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, other family members and friends.



Private family services will be held.









