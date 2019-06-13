|
|
Urban, Daniel G. Found peace on June 11, 2019 at the age of 75. Beloved husband of Kerry for 44 years. Loving father of Nicole (Rob) Weber and Justin (Jennifer) Urban. Devoted grandpa of Mackenzie, Logan, Isla, Cierra and Avery. Further survived by three sisters, two brothers, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10025 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa from 10 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 12 Noon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 13, 2019