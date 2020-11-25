1/
Daniel Gerald "Jerry" Siegel
Daniel Gerald "Jerry" Siegel

Passed away on November 20, 2020 to the divine Northwoods. Age 78. Loving and caring partner of Judy for over 30 years. Loving father of Michael (Abby), William and John (Marybeth) by his first wife Kathleen and father figure to Scott (Laura) and Mikey. Cherished grandpa of Jake, Alexis, Nico, Irene, Jacob and Elizabeth. He will also be missed by many other family and friends, including his sister "Cookie," and best friend "Potsie." Preceded in death by his parents Irene and Jake.

Jerry was a long-time employee of Kunzelmann-Esser.. In his free time, he enjoyed visiting his cabin up North, hunting and fishing. He was an advocate of Alcoholics Anonymous and volunteered weekly.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. As a friend of Bill W. memorials are appreciated to the H.O.W to Club.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

