Services
Northshore Funeral Services
3601 North Oakland Avenue
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 961-1812
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
4:00 PM
Northshore Funeral Services
3601 North Oakland Avenue
Shorewood, WI 53211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Frankel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel H. Frankel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel H. Frankel Notice
Daniel H. Frankel

Shorewood - died Sunday January 19, 2020 of a massive heart attack at the age of 66. He is survived by his wife Sue Bronson of Shorewood, Wisconsin; his sister Susan Frankel (and Stephen Jeffery) of Barrington, New Hampshire; his cousins Henry and Jane Berliss in New York and Steve and Kathy Sarka and the Sarka family in Ohio; and many wonderful nieces and nephews, and their children whom he loved.

Please join Dan's family as they celebrate his life on Friday, January 24th at the North Shore Funeral Services Chapel. There will be a Time of Reflection at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ice Age Trail Alliance, Nature Conservancy, and Democratic candidate of your choice.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline