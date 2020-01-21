|
Daniel H. Frankel
Shorewood - died Sunday January 19, 2020 of a massive heart attack at the age of 66. He is survived by his wife Sue Bronson of Shorewood, Wisconsin; his sister Susan Frankel (and Stephen Jeffery) of Barrington, New Hampshire; his cousins Henry and Jane Berliss in New York and Steve and Kathy Sarka and the Sarka family in Ohio; and many wonderful nieces and nephews, and their children whom he loved.
Please join Dan's family as they celebrate his life on Friday, January 24th at the North Shore Funeral Services Chapel. There will be a Time of Reflection at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Ice Age Trail Alliance, Nature Conservancy, and Democratic candidate of your choice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020