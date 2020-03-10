|
|
Daniel "Danny" H. Harmann
Pewaukee, WI - Age 73, was born to eternal life on March 6, 2020. Born on Feb. 6, 1947, to Clarence and Dorothy (nee Reyer) Harmann. Survived by his children Andrew (Jessica) and Erin Harmann, grandchildren Ella and David Harmann, brother David (Kathie) Harmann, sister Sally Krestik, many nieces, cousins, great nieces, great nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents and nephew Bobby Harmann. Visitation Fri., March 13th from 3-6PM at RiverGlen Christian Church, S31 W30601 Sunset Dr. Waukesha, WI 53189. Funeral service 6PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chapter 425, Vietnam Veterans of America, P.O. Box 2000, Waukesha, WI 53187.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020