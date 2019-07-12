Services
Joseph E Sass Funeral Home
1019 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 744-3636
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE
3222 S. 29th St.
View Map
Harris, Daniel Welcomed into the arms of the Lord on July 9, 2019 at the age of 59. Loving partner for 31 years of Thomas Kafura. Loving son of Eugene and the late Marie Harris. Brother of the late Jack, Sandy (Erv) Vandeville, Jerry, Patti (Don) Seidl, Julie (Tim) Bishop and Nancy Harris. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and members of Our Lady Queen of Peace Church. SPECIAL THANKS to Dr. Brian Buggy, Fr. Javier Bustos, Sue Skibba, Bob Ruskiewicz, Jack Feuerstein and Lori Piekarski for their care over the years. Daniel was a proud member of the Our Lady Queen of Peace Choir. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 19th at 12:00 NOON at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE 3222 S. 29th St. Memorial gathering at church from 11:00 to 11:45 A.M.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 12, 2019
