Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
ST. CHARLES BORREMEO CHURCH
3100 W. Parnell Ave.
Daniel "Dano" Hensiak Notice
Daniel "Dano" Hensiak

October 4, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Beloved husband of Pat Breznik for 65 years. Daniel is survived by sister-in-law Shirley, brother-in-law Ken, Tom (Ellen), Susie (Dale), Nancy, Patti (TC), grand nieces and nephews, dear friends and neighbors.

Special thanks to Dr. Dalle, Dr. Mallik and the entire staff at DaVita Dialysis for their kind and compassionate care.

Please see funeral home website for funeral information. Private interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
