1/1
Daniel Herbst
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Herbst

Milwaukee - Daniel Jeffrey Herbst passed away at home unexpectedly on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was 63 years old.

Dan had a big heart, a zest for life, and a great sense of humor; always having a story to share.

He grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Custer High School in 1974. He had a passion for softball and the Copper Hearth Powerhouse Softball Club he played for in Milwaukee. Dan was a big sports and music fan, and spent his life collecting memorabilia.

After working in construction for most of his life, Dan more recently became a parts driver for Toyota of Brookfield.

Dan is survived and will be deeply missed by his loving mother Eileen Herbst, sister Jackie (Chuck) Moeller, brother Steve (Chris) Herbst, and his nieces and nephews: Caitlin, Jessica, and Zac (Allie Debaker) Moeller, Dylan and Chase Herbst, as well as many cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Donald Herbst and sister Susan Herbst.

In lieu of an open funeral gathering, Dan's Facebook page (Danny Herbst) will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to him there.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved