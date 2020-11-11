Daniel HerbstMilwaukee - Daniel Jeffrey Herbst passed away at home unexpectedly on Monday, November 9, 2020. He was 63 years old.Dan had a big heart, a zest for life, and a great sense of humor; always having a story to share.He grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Custer High School in 1974. He had a passion for softball and the Copper Hearth Powerhouse Softball Club he played for in Milwaukee. Dan was a big sports and music fan, and spent his life collecting memorabilia.After working in construction for most of his life, Dan more recently became a parts driver for Toyota of Brookfield.Dan is survived and will be deeply missed by his loving mother Eileen Herbst, sister Jackie (Chuck) Moeller, brother Steve (Chris) Herbst, and his nieces and nephews: Caitlin, Jessica, and Zac (Allie Debaker) Moeller, Dylan and Chase Herbst, as well as many cousins and friends.He is preceded in death by his father Donald Herbst and sister Susan Herbst.In lieu of an open funeral gathering, Dan's Facebook page (Danny Herbst) will remain open and all are welcome to post memories and final words to him there.