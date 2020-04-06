|
|
Daniel J. Anderson
Milwaukee - age 51, of Milwaukee, WI, passed away unexpectedly on April 04, 2020. Daniel is survived by his mother Paula Kalka-English and step-father William English; his grandmother Kathryn Kalka; dear friend and companion Sarah Rickaby, his adopted father Michael Anderson and other family and friends.
Private family services were held. A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Daniel's name to The Ridge Community Church in Greenfield or to the Humane Society of Waukesha. Please go to beckerritter.com for the full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020