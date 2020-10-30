1/1
Daniel J. Bartes
Daniel J Bartes

Waukesha - Entered into God's loving arms, after a hard fought battle on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the young age of 60. Beloved husband of Yerchanik "Happy" Bartes. Loving father of Jacob (Danae), Joshua, and Brielle Bartes (Adam Heraly). Second" dad to loving neighbors Brett and Jenny Szyszkiewicz & family. Devoted grandfather of Grace, Logan (angel in heaven), and Wyatt Bartes. Brother of Kathleen (Tom) Anderson. Cherished brother in law of Tania Venhaus, Butch (Linda) Haita, and John (Carla) Haita. Loving uncle to Matthew, David, Amanda, Derek, John, Nadalia, and Nino. Preceded in death by parents Laverne "Skip" and Carol (Lohman) Bartes and adored sisters Joanie and Karen Bartes. Loved by many aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Graduate and proud football player of the Muskego High School class of 1978. He established his own manufactured housing repair business of 31 years in which he was a devoted handyman who was truly skilled with his hands and a "Jack of all trades." He was a proud Christian devoted to his faith in God and a proud parish usher. Dan was an avid outdoors man and sportsman who cherished deer hunting and trapshooting with his 3 kids. He was a proud Hunter Safety Instructor, Softball Coach and a genuinely cherished fan dedicated to supporting his children through all of their athletic events. His favorite hobbies included shooting sporting clays, ATV/motorcycle riding, attending truck and tractor pulls, classic car shows, collecting tools, shopping at the nearest hardware store or Cabela's and helping his wife pursue her creative dreams and supporting her while she cared for her parents in their end days. Above all, he enjoyed spending time "shooting the breeze" with all those who crossed his path, sharing precious moments with his family and playing with his beloved rescue dog/best friend Gus.

Thank you dad, you will always be loved, remembered and genuinely missed. May God bless you and hold you in the palm of His hands.

Visitation at Krause Funeral Home, 12401 West National Avenue, New Berlin, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4:00 PM-6:45 PM. Prayer service 7:00 PM. Additional visitation at St. James Catholic Parish, 830 E Veterans Way Mukwonago, WI. on Friday, November 6, 2020, 10:30 AM - 11:30 AM. Funeral mass at 11:30 AM. Burial at Good Hope Cemetery. Masks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the family.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
